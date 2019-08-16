Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England

258 (77.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

80/4 (37.1)

Australia trail by 178 runs, MIN. 73.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

249 (83.2)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

267 (93.2)

New Zealand lead by 177 runs
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 16 August, 2019

Bengaluru Blasters

0/0 (0.0)

Bengaluru Blasters
v/s
Mysuru Warriors
Mysuru Warriors

Toss won by Mysuru Warriors (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Tim Southee Equals Tendulkar's Tally of Sixes in Tests

IANS |August 16, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Tim Southee Equals Tendulkar's Tally of Sixes in Tests

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has equalled the tally of sixes hit by legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket.

Southee, who scored 14 off 19 balls after coming out to bat at No. 10, achieved the feat by hitting off-spinner Dhanajaya de Silva for a huge six during New Zealand's first innings on Day One of the ongoing Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

Both Tendulkar and Southee now have 69 sixes to their names in Test cricket. While Tendulkar took 329 innings to hit 69 sixes, Southee got there in just 89 innings.

The record for most sixes in Test cricket belongs to former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum who smashed 107 sixes in 176 innings. He is followed by Gilchrist (100) ,Chris Gayle (98), Jacques Kallis (97) and Virender Sehwag (91).

sachin tendulkarSri Lanka vs New ZealandTim Southee

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 August, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 4 September, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...