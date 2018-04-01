Time Australian Cricket Learnt That While Winning is Important, It Isn't Everything

In the trauma and disgrace of these three, however, there is a strong lesson for everyone, especially budding sportspersons all over the world: that while winning is important, it is not everything, and the costs of destabilizing this equation can be incalculable.
There has, of course, been furious debate whether Cricket Australia has been too harsh in its punishment to the three players. Going by the ICC’s Code of Conduct, it would certainly seem so, and has evoked both wide consternation and sympathy, especially within the cricketing fraternity itself.
The ban period (one year for Smith and Warner, nine months for Bancroft) is unprecedented for an offence that is commonplace, and has actually percolated down to the lowest levels at which cricket is played.
“What have they done which every player doesn’t try?" seems to be the refrain among players, past and present. But Cricket Australia’s position is that the punishment was not so much for ball tampering as bringing the country into disrepute.
The methods deployed to scuff the ball may not have been unusual, but the attempt to hide the guilt, as video evidence showed, was diabolical. And the excuses that followed immediately after showed insidious intent.
Moreover, the fact that the captain and vice-captain should have been involved in this revolted not just the cricket administration Down Under, but people at large. It held up a mirror to the national psyche.
The cricket captaincy is arguably the most venerated position in the country, and the captain is appointed only after rigorous study and deliberation over a player’s credentials and integrity.
That Warner has been barred from any leadership position in the future, and Smith can perhaps regain the captaincy – which seems remote at this point in time -- only if fans, sponsors and public at large don’t object shows how much prestige is vested in the person who leads the side.
The stiffness of the ban also reflects the administration’s anger at its own inability to assess and arrest the cultural decadence in Australian cricket. There have been telltale signs for some while now, which were ignored.
Micky Arthur, who coached the team briefly before Darren Lehmann took over (he was in charge when Australia toured India in 2012-13), mentioned about the decadent culture in a scathing blog (www.players.voice.com) last Friday.
“The Aussies have played the victim when they deem the other team has overstepped the mark. And when they’ve been in the ascendancy and behaved badly, everything is OK because they have determined as much," says Arthur.
Those who track such things closely will find an echo of this in the `Brain Fade’ Steve Smith purportedly suffered during the Bangalore Test against India in 2016 when he seemed to signal to the dressing room whether he should go in for a decision review.
In some quarters, Australia’s current travails are being passed on to coach Darren Lehmann who had often tom-tommed that his side plays to "win, win, win”. But Lehman wasn’t the man who promoted sledging, only its latest vendor, so to speak.
Former captain Steve Waugh, for instance, had made `mental disintegration’ (read sledging and bullying) of opponents seem a virtue. And he too was one in a long chain of illustrious players who believed in this.
For decades, the Aussies have prided themselves for `playing tough, but fair’ and knowing where to `draw the line.’ In this, they had the support of the cricket administration and even fans, everyone regaling in the exploits and triumphs of their players, believing this was a justifiable benchmark.
But while the bullying and sledging may have worked to Australia’s benefit in the past, results in recent years have shown very low dividends. In the past five years, the team has won away Test series in South Africa (2013-14), West Indies (2015) and New Zealand (2015-16).
Overseas losses have been twice in India (2012-13, 206-17), twice in England (2013, 2015), versus Pakistan in the UAE (2014-15), in Sri Lanka (2016). The two-Test series against minnows Bangladesh in 2016 was squared.
Significantly, they were also beaten by South Africa in a tense home contest (2016-17), the repercussions of which were felt in the series currently underway which was wracked with acrimony and bad blood between the two sides till the cheating controversy broke.
What’s surprising is that nobody in Australian cricket did a reality check on whether sledging, bullying, disrespecting opponents, skirting on the edge with the laws – which may have worked earlier -- was paying the team dividends now.
It definitely wasn’t going by results, adding to the pressure on players, making them take huge risks. Something had to give. At Cape Town the Australians were, literally and metaphorically, caught with their pants down.
First Published: April 1, 2018, 9:38 AM IST