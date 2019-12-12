Time Away from International Cricket Has Been Liberating: Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has described his break from international cricket as 'liberating' and said he is in no rush to return.
Moeen last played in the first Ashes Test, after which he decided to take a break. Following England's 0-1 loss to New Zealand recently, he conceded he was tempted to return for the South Africa series, but has decided against it insisting the time away will prolong his career.
"In the past week I have read that I don't take wickets overseas, when I felt I was making progress in this department," he wrote in The Guardian. "Sometimes it can feel like my bad days in Test cricket get amplified or singled out more than other players, while my good ones can fly under the radar. I'm not making excuses but over time this can get to you a little bit.
"The time away has felt quite liberating. Since my international debut in 2014 the miles on the clock have probably crept up and Test cricket is the level where the pressure and scrutiny are greatest. Combining it all had become a bit draining and rushing back now might have seen nothing change in this regard.
"I have put no timeframe on things. I just want to get that buzz back - a feeling of making my debut again - and ultimately become a better player for it."
Moeen has played the Mzansi Super League and Abu Dhabi T10 League in his time off Test cricket, and will also feature in the Pakistan Super League. He has been criticised by former England players, but Moeen defended his decision.
"Representing England has always been a privilege and my decision to take a break from Test cricket at the end of the home summer was made to ensure that, hopefully, I can do it for a lot longer," Moeen wrote.
"The past few years have been so full-on and the plan behind my break from Test cricket was to freshen up, enjoy some new environments and get my game back in good order. That is something that people perhaps don't realise is hard to do when you play all three international formats and particularly so when you are an allrounder."
Moeen looked back at the year as one of success, recalling the World Cup win as a high point.
"As well as becoming a dad for the second time, I look back on the past 12 months in cricket with a huge amount of pride and satisfaction," he wrote. "To be part of a World Cup winning squad was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There was no resentment or sadness from missing the later games. The tournament became seamer-heavy in terms of conditions and I had full faith that Eoin Morgan was picking the right team to win. He always explained his decisions to me. So this was anything but a hard time."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Time Away from International Cricket Has Been Liberating: Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali has described his break from Test cricket as 'liberating' and said he is in no rush to return.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 9, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
Don’t Know If or When Moeen Ali Will Make England Comeback: Chief Selector Ed Smith
Cricketnext Staff | December 7, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
England Spinner Moeen Ali to be Excluded From Squad for South Africa Tests
Cricketnext Staff | September 21, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
Moeen Ali Set for Indefinite Break from Red-ball Cricket
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings