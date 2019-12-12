Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

24/0 (7.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

MIN. 83.0 Overs Left Today
Rain Stoppage

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

222/5 (76.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 83.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

Time Away from International Cricket Has Been Liberating: Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has described his break from Test cricket as 'liberating' and said he is in no rush to return.

Cricketnext Staff |December 12, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Time Away from International Cricket Has Been Liberating: Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has described his break from international cricket as 'liberating' and said he is in no rush to return.

Moeen last played in the first Ashes Test, after which he decided to take a break. Following England's 0-1 loss to New Zealand recently, he conceded he was tempted to return for the South Africa series, but has decided against it insisting the time away will prolong his career.

"In the past week I have read that I don't take wickets overseas, when I felt I was making progress in this department," he wrote in The Guardian. "Sometimes it can feel like my bad days in Test cricket get amplified or singled out more than other players, while my good ones can fly under the radar. I'm not making excuses but over time this can get to you a little bit.

"The time away has felt quite liberating. Since my international debut in 2014 the miles on the clock have probably crept up and Test cricket is the level where the pressure and scrutiny are greatest. Combining it all had become a bit draining and rushing back now might have seen nothing change in this regard.

"I have put no timeframe on things. I just want to get that buzz back - a feeling of making my debut again - and ultimately become a better player for it."

Moeen has played the Mzansi Super League and Abu Dhabi T10 League in his time off Test cricket, and will also feature in the Pakistan Super League. He has been criticised by former England players, but Moeen defended his decision.

"Representing England has always been a privilege and my decision to take a break from Test cricket at the end of the home summer was made to ensure that, hopefully, I can do it for a lot longer," Moeen wrote.

"The past few years have been so full-on and the plan behind my break from Test cricket was to freshen up, enjoy some new environments and get my game back in good order. That is something that people perhaps don't realise is hard to do when you play all three international formats and particularly so when you are an allrounder."

Moeen looked back at the year as one of success, recalling the World Cup win as a high point.

"As well as becoming a dad for the second time, I look back on the past 12 months in cricket with a huge amount of pride and satisfaction," he wrote. "To be part of a World Cup winning squad was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There was no resentment or sadness from missing the later games. The tournament became seamer-heavy in terms of conditions and I had full faith that Eoin Morgan was picking the right team to win. He always explained his decisions to me. So this was anything but a hard time."

ecbEnglandMoeen Ali

Related stories

Don’t Know If or When Moeen Ali Will Make England Comeback: Chief Selector Ed Smith
Cricketnext Staff | December 9, 2019, 3:54 PM IST

Don’t Know If or When Moeen Ali Will Make England Comeback: Chief Selector Ed Smith

England Spinner Moeen Ali to be Excluded From Squad for South Africa Tests
Cricketnext Staff | December 7, 2019, 2:00 PM IST

England Spinner Moeen Ali to be Excluded From Squad for South Africa Tests

Moeen Ali Set for Indefinite Break from Red-ball Cricket
Cricketnext Staff | September 21, 2019, 8:47 AM IST

Moeen Ali Set for Indefinite Break from Red-ball Cricket

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more