Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

'Time for Him to Leave the Game' - Sthalekar Dismisses Boycott's Take on Women Commentators

Lisa Sthalekar has dismissed former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott's claims that only men who have played Test cricket should serve as expert commentators.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 2:48 PM IST
'Time for Him to Leave the Game' - Sthalekar Dismisses Boycott's Take on Women Commentators

Former Australian all-rounder turned commentator Lisa Sthalekar has dismissed former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott's statement that only men who have played Test cricket should serve as expert commentators.

Sthalekar, who has become a massive presence across the cricket commentary circuit in recent times, said that Boycott is 'dissing the industry he has been a part of for a long period of time' and that it was time for him to leave the game.

"He is actually dissing the industry he has been a part of for a long period of time. It's time for him to leave the game and let's remember him as a great cricketer of a certain generation. Talk about power - I didn't see much power that he displayed.

"Let's call up his strike rate and look at some of the numbers compared to female Test cricketers of even that generation. I think some of the female cricketers would have had a better strike rate than he did."

She said that the thought process behind playing the game doesn't change whether the person discussing it is a man or woman.

"It, obviously, helps to have been in similar situations to then go: 'This is what the players might be thinking'. But the thought process and how people play the game is still exactly the same whether you play men's cricket or women's cricket.

"It's got nothing to do with power. The other thing as well, and this is for guys as women's cricket is pretty cool and sexy at the moment, everyone is jumping on the bandwagon, but we need to remember that we don't need guys coming in asking women to compare it to men's because it is not. It is different."

Sthalekar added that cricket as a sport 'literally for all shapes and sizes, for everyone, regardless of gender' and that nothing should stop people from sharing their opinions on the game.

"The same argument for him is that we shouldn't have any males commentating on our game because they have never played against females. But that is not what we [cricket] are about.

"Cricket is a sport literally for all shapes and sizes, for everyone, regardless of gender. Everyone loves the game so why can't everyone share opinions on broadcasts that are from a diverse background, whether that be different countries, different genders, because that is what is happening in the living room when we are all watching and listening to the radio."

Boycott's statements came in his column for British newspaper the Telegraph. "You have to know the pressure, emotions and technique required and I do not believe you can learn that from reading a book or because you played club cricket, second XI cricket or, with great respect, women's cricket. As good as the women are at their game, it bears no resemblance to the power and pace of men's cricket," he wrote.

cricketcricket newsgeoffrey boycottLisa Sthalekartest cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more