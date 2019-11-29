Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

100/1 (32.1)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 40.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

173/3 (54.3)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Time for ICC to Make Test Matches Four-day Affairs: Mark Taylor

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes the time is right for ICC to reduce the length of Tests from five days to four.

Cricketnext Staff |November 29, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Time for ICC to Make Test Matches Four-day Affairs: Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor, who was one of Australia’s most successful captains and played in 104 Tests, believes the time is right for ICC to reduce the length of Tests from five days to four, saying it was the “right length for Test matches in this era”.

In his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, Taylor said that while introducing day-night Tests was a great step in keeping the game’s traditional format alive, four-day Tests is the next thing that should be introduced.

“Cricket took a major step forward in keeping its traditional format relevant with the introduction of day-night Tests.

“The next move should be a reduction in length from five days to four. It is the right length for Test matches in this era.

“As much as I am a traditionalist, it's time world cricket authorities gave serious thought to four-day Tests. Thursday to Sunday is the perfect timeframe to stage red- and pink-ball games.”

Taylor gave the example of the recent Test match between Australia and Pakistan, saying that it would make more sense for matches to finish on the weekend when children would be likelier to watch.

“Using this series as an example, this would have allowed three days off between games and the day-night Test to finish on a Sunday instead of a school day when kids are less likely to be watching at home or at the ground.

“With the faster scoring rates in modern cricket, scoring 300 in a day is far more common than 30 years ago so you do not need as much time for a result.”

As for any changes to be made in the length of sessions, Taylor suggested that allowing 100 overs per day in a four-day match wouldn’t be an issue since that would ensure the day would last for 6-6.5 hours, the length most days now go on for given slow over-rates.

“When the International Cricket Council decided in 2017 to trial four-day Tests, they implemented 98-over days.

“In other words, four-day games would be 58 overs shorter - the equivalent of about two sessions - than the traditional Test. I believe a minimum of 100 overs a day, or a 400-over game, would make for the ideal length.

“The standard day would be increased from six hours to six and a half hours, which is how long sides are playing for today, given the slow over-rates.”

So far, two four-day Test matches have been played since 2017: a Boxing Day Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe in the same year as well as a one-off Test between England and Ireland in 2019 before the Ashes.

day-night testsfour-day testsmark taylor

Related stories

Very Few World Class Bowlers in Test Cricket Now: Sachin Tendulkar
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 3:24 PM IST

Very Few World Class Bowlers in Test Cricket Now: Sachin Tendulkar

Visibility & Hardness of Ball Make Indian Players Wary of Future Pink Ball Tests: Report
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 12:43 PM IST

Visibility & Hardness of Ball Make Indian Players Wary of Future Pink Ball Tests: Report

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Test Cricket Requires 'Interesting Tracks' for Revival
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 4:08 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Test Cricket Requires 'Interesting Tracks' for Revival

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more