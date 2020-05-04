Time Has Come for Me to Help Grow Other Leaders, Says du Plessis
The former skipper believes that the time has come where he takes the backseat and helps the youngsters in the team and also guide them with his experience of playing international cricket over the years.
Time Has Come for Me to Help Grow Other Leaders, Says du Plessis
The former skipper believes that the time has come where he takes the backseat and helps the youngsters in the team and also guide them with his experience of playing international cricket over the years.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings