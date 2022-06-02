'Time that We Glorify True Heroes': Ganguly Ends Mystery on Cryptic Tweet, Launches New Initiative - WATCH

A day after his post created a massive confusion on social media, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has finally cleared the air himself. On Monday, he announced the launch of a platform, created solely to help the coaches and educators across various disciplines.

Ganguly took to his social media accounts and shared a letter, stating about the initiative with all the educators, teachers, and coaches and helping them grow in their respective fields.

The BCCI President also shared a video in which he could be seen speaking about the benefits availed from the mobile application ‘Classplus’.

Here’s what he wrote:

I have been getting a lot of questions about my previous post. For a while, I have been thinking about one group of people that has been helping our society selflessly and making India greater every day. IPL gave us amazing players but what inspires me, even more, is the amount of sweat and blood the coaches of all these players put in for their success. This is not just true for Cricket, but all the other fields like Academics, Football, Music, etc as well. I am fortunate to get all the coaches who made me what I am today,” he wrote. For ages, we have been glorifying actors, players, and successful CEOs for the remarkable work they have done. It is time that we glorify the true heroes, their COACHES and EDUCATORS. I want to do something for all the coaches, educators, and teachers across the world. Starting today will actively work to support all of them by being their ambassador. I am thankful to Classplus for helping me with my vision. I hope this new initiative helps them all 🙂 #DadaSupports Sourav Ganguly

Earlier on Wednesday, Ganguly made a cryptic post that led to speculations about his resignation from the BCCI President’s post.

His Twitter message on Wednesday afternoon had enough ingredients to give rise to speculations that he might be ending his cricketing innings and making his debut in politics.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today.

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life,” Ganguly’s tweet read.

Hours later, Ganguly himself made it clear late on Wednesday that it is not politics, but an educational app that will be his new venture. The former India captain also made it clear that the new venture will not affect his existing innings with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“The message was a simple advertisement stunt. There is no question of me resigning from the chair of the BCCI President. I am going to launch a commercial educational app, which will be my own venture,” he told a section of the media.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here