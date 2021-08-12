'Time to let the bat talk now,' writes Shreyas Iyer as he confirms his recovery

Shreyas has been cleared by National Cricket Academy (NCA) to return to competitive cricket. The 26-year-old has completed his rehab programme in the BKC complex at the MCA ground.

India’s star batsman Shreyas Iyer will be seen back in action in competitive cricket very soon. The middle-order batsman suffered a shoulder injury against England, earlier this year in February, in India’s home series. While attempting to keep up with fielding, Shreyas injured his shoulder. He was not only ruled out of the entire England series but also could not lead his Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league. Shreyas underwent surgery in the UK for his dislocated shoulder. However, in the latest turn of events, he has come back stronger.

The batsman has been cleared by National Cricket Academy (NCA) to return to competitive cricket. The 26-year-old has completed his rehab programme in the BKC complex at the MCA ground. But according to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) protocol, before getting cleared to compete in competitive cricket, Shreyas has to undergo an intense fitness examination.

Sharing this news with his fans, Shreyas posted two pictures of himself. In the caption, he wrote, “Ready to go out there. Ready to fight. Ready to play Crossed swords.” He further thanked everyone who helped him recover. Hinting towards his comeback he wrote, “Time to let the bat talk now.”

Ready to go out there. Ready to fight. Ready to play ⚔️ Thank you to everyone who’s helped me recover 🙏 Time to let the bat talk now 💪 pic.twitter.com/VNDWS7hilo— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 11, 2021

Shreyas’ medical clearance is a great sign for Team India, which is heading into the T20I World Cup 2021. India’s number 4 spot for the tournament has not been finalised yet. However, many believe that Mumbai Indians’ power-hitting batsman Suryakumar Yadav has occupied the spot, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

As we are aware that the second leg of the tournament is slated to commence in September, this year, in UAE the chances of Shreyas joining the Delhi Capitals’ squad are high. DC is topping the IPL 2021 points table after registering victory in 6 matches of the 8 they have played.

