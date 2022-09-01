'Time to Show the Class': Jayawardene's Message to Sri Lankan Players Amid Verbal War with Bangladesh in Aisa Cup 2022

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are standing on the edge of getting knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022. After losing their opening games to Afghanistan, they are set to face each other in what will be an eliminator clash as the losing team will bid goodbye to the tournament. However, ahead of the crucial games, the sides have indulged in a war of words.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka took a swipe at Bangladesh, stating the team is an ‘easier opponent’ than Afghanistan that has ‘no world-class bowlers’ apart from captain Shakib al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz [Mustafizur Rahman] is a good bowler. Shakib [al Hasan] is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent,” Shanaka said while addressing a press conference.

The statement didn’t go down well with Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud. During a presser when he was asked about his views on Shanaka’s comment, Mahmud said if Bangladesh has just two world-class bowlers then Sri Lanka have none.

“I don’t know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely, Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don’t see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib. They don’t even have that. It is not about the words. It is about how you play the game,” Mahmud said.

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has jumped into the ongoing episode. He retweeted the video clip of Mahmud’s statement, asking the Lankan side to show their class.

“Looks like it’s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field,” Jayawardene tweeted.

Looks like it’s time for @OfficialSLC bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field..😉👍#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/txWm7wH4nC — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 31, 2022

While Sri Lanka lost their opening game to Afghanistan by 8 wickets, Bangladesh too surrendered to Mohammad Nabi’s army of spinners.

Now, the game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be the decider for the second spot from Group B in the Super Four.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here