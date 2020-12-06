- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
'Time We Started Delivering and Stopped Talking' - Jason Holder Tells WI Team
West Indies captain Jason Holder pulled few punches after his side suffered a humiliating innings and 134run defeat to New Zealand before lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Hamilton, saying his batsmen need to deliver in the next game.
- Reuters
December 6, 2020
WELLINGTON: West Indies captain Jason Holder pulled few punches after his side suffered a humiliating innings and 134-run defeat to New Zealand before lunch on the fourth day of the first test in Hamilton, saying his batsmen need to deliver in the next game.
West Indies top five combined for 100 runs across both innings, four fewer than what number six Jermaine Blackwood scored in the second innings alone, as the visitors were bundled out for 138 and 247 at Seddon Park.
VVS Laxman Reflects On Rohit Sharma's 'Start-Stop' Test Career, Says It Reminds Him Of His Early Days
“Our batting wasn’t good enough in both innings,” Holder said before giving credit to Blackwood and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for a rearguard 155-run partnership that ensured the visitors were not bowled out twice in one day.
“Credit to Jermaine and Alzarri to bring some respectability to our batting but quite frankly our top order needs to stand up.”
Holder added while the bowlers had challenged New Zealand’s batsmen on the first day and Blackwood and Joseph had fought well in the second innings, serious questions needed to be asked before the second test in Wellington starting on Friday.
New Zealand Beat West Indies By Innings And 134 Runs, Jermaine Blackwood Completes Ton
“I think it’s time we started delivering and stopped talking. We have talked and promised a lot,” Holder said.
“But now it’s a matter to all look at ourselves in the mirror and understand that we need to fight harder. We have just got to turn it around. Only we can do that.”
The second test in the two-match series starts at the Basin Reserve. Holder said it was likely that fast bowler Kemar Roach would return home after his father died shortly before the first test started.
Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich would also need to have his finger injury assessed after he did not bat in either innings in Hamilton, Holder said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
