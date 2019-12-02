Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

476 (162.5)

New Zealand trail by 5 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Timing Could be Right to Include Cameron Green In Test Squad: Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain and opening batsman Ricky Ponting has put his weight behind the inclusion of talented 20-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green in the country’s Test squad for their upcoming series against New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |December 2, 2019, 3:52 PM IST
Timing Could be Right to Include Cameron Green In Test Squad: Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain and opening batsman Ricky Ponting has put his weight behind the inclusion of talented 20-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green in the country’s Test squad for their upcoming series against New Zealand.

Currently side-lined due to a back problem but due to make his comeback soon, Green can easily bowl over 140kmph, all the while registering scores like 87*, 121* and 126 in three of his last five innings in the Sheffield Shield. And while Ponting said that Green’s inclusion would be a “left-field decision”, he is confident that he would benefit from being around the seniors in the team.

"Cameron Green is probably the in-form batsman in the country," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"It'd be a pretty left-field decision to make because he's been batting so low for WA. But he's not doing much wrong, he's an exciting talent, and maybe to just include him and have him around the squad and give him a taste of what it's like might not be a bad thing.

"He's very young and very raw, but what he's doing in Shield cricket suggests there's a whole lot of talent there with both bat and ball.

"He's someone we've got to keep an eye on for the next couple of years, and if we can fast-track him and get him into the set-up sooner rather than later, it wouldn't be a bad thing.

"The timing could be right. I know there's a great vibe around the team, the leadership side of things is really strong and culturally it's really strong. So to introduce someone new like that, a young guy, it would be a good time."

Ponting tipped Green to take Cameron Bancroft’s place in the squad, who has endured a poor run of form of late.

"I think Bancroft needs to have an extended run at some Shield cricket and try and work some deficiencies out," Ponting said.

"There's obviously something technically wrong there that he's got to work on.

"I know he has been working hard on his game because I watched him up close and personal during the Ashes, but there's obviously some other things that are going wrong."

cameron greengreenricky ponting

Related stories

Cameron Bancroft to Return to Durham for 2020 Season
Cricketnext Staff | October 2, 2019, 9:12 AM IST

Cameron Bancroft to Return to Durham for 2020 Season

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more