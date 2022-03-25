Timing it to Perfection – Astute MS Dhoni Steps Down for CSK’s Greater Good

By now, MS Dhoni has already established that he has an exclusive copyright of making surprising decisions in cricket. Just when the whole cricket world was warming up to another season of the Indian Premier League, came simplest, yet a surprising news of MS Dhoni passing the captaincy baton to Ravindra Jadeja. The decision has all the elements of a typical Dhoni move which has been so evident during his cricket career. Perhaps, a book can be written on the myths, suspense, irony and bravery of all Dhoni judgments in cricket. When someone least expects something to happen, he just drops a bombshell.

Of course, Dhoni is neither a hasty decision-maker nor a man whose thoughts are remotely complicated. Before anyone could ask, why is he still captaining (his batting form wasn’t great last season) in the IPL, when he is not sure of a place purely as a player in the playing XI, Dhoni makes it easier for his franchise to do the unthinkable- that the team can now drop him from the CSK playing XI! Purely on his superb wicket-keeping skills and astute leadership (even without designation) traits, the former India captain can hold its own not only in the CSK XI but in any T20 team and yet he is not someone to take anything for granted. No matter, how comfortably placed he may have been in any situation. Dhoni’s biggest task now is to plan for a smooth transition in the Chennai dressing room and he perhaps knows that unless he moves on, no real or effective transition can take place. That is what he did with India captaincy when he handed over the Test captaincy to Virat Kohli first, and subsequently the white-ball leadership roles as well.

Advertisement

Doubtless, there has not been a single Indian cricketer who has been as pragmatic and as selfless to the team’s cause as Dhoni. If it was Team India captaincy where experts and fans can always argue about his continuation as captain or a player, but his position in CSK is cast in stone. As N Srinivasan famously said that there is no CSK without Dhoni. This team may be owned by N Srinivasan but Dhoni’s stature is no less of an owner in this set-up. He could have easily decided to hang on to the captaincy stint for one more year. He has everything on his side, except maybe an ageing body. The 40-year-old has an inspirational record not only in terms of winning percentage for his franchise, but for making it to the play-off every season (except just once in 2020) and the CSK trophy cabinet is only second to Mumbai Indians. The CSK management has such an incredible faith in ‘Thala’ that they didn’t even go for a player who could be stand-in captain in case Mahi was injured or unfit for few matches during the mega auction which was held earlier this year.

The anointment of Ravindra Jadeja as his successor maybe baffling for some of the critics and his wonderful rapport with the Rajkot all-rounder may be seen as some sort of favouritism, but Dhoni is an unsentimental fellow. Or else, he would have picked Suresh Raina (a long-time friend and CSK legend) for this season, at least. Raina has had better leadership credentials than Jadeja as of now but like Dhoni, the former India player too wasn’t a guaranteed starter in the playing XI. So, if Dhoni didn’t retain Raina during the auction, he has now given Jadeja - the new captain, an option of dropping him from the XI if he doesn’t deserve a place purely as a batsman-wicketkeeper. It is true that nobody indeed can fathom how Dhoni’s cricketing brain works but at the same time hardly any of his decisions can be easily termed bizarre. Same goes with the Jadeja decision. In hindsight, Jadeja becoming the first player to be retained by CSK was perhaps a sign of things to come.

Advertisement

What fans and experts will mostly miss Dhoni the captain is his wonderful and simply analytical articulation during his post-match briefings. The youngsters, the veterans, the coaches, the rivals and everyone else used to be glued whenever Dhoni spoke and invariably marvelled at his unique insight. Dhoni was never a fan of one-on-one interviews, neither is he even decently active on his social media platforms. Dhoni always avoided media interactions. When he was India captain, it used to be his duty and he never flinched despite at times going through tough phases. However, once he quit India captaincy, he never did a single press conference! The same can be expected now since his CSK captaincy era is over and so is the customary post-match chats with host broadcasters. Unless and until Dhoni grabs a Man of the Match award, there is little chance of him speaking to the millions of viewers. That will be something many of us will miss however the mystery around him will increase more who knows his aura may assume even greater heights

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here