'Tinker Man' Virat Kohli Tinkers a Little Too Much While Leading, Says Nasser Hussain

Calling Virat Kohli a 'tinker man', former England captain Nasser Hussain said the current Indian skipper at times tinkers a little bit too much with his captaincy.
Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Hussain spoke about how Kohli is his own man and how he has emerged as a captain over the years.
"First thing I would say is he’s his own man. It’s very easy coming after MS Dhoni and think, well, I’ve got to be like MS Dhoni, I’ve got to be this calm, calculated finisher, cool, ice man. Virat Kohli could never be the cool ice man. Virat Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve," Hussain said.
"If you watch Virat Kohli play football in the morning, I worry about some of his own players because he’s so keen to win, he could do a double-footed tackle at waist height to be honest because he just wants to win and that’s why in a run chase in white-ball cricket, if you ask me to name one person I want in a run chase in white-ball cricket, it would be Kohli because he sees that winning target and that’s all he’s interested in.
"So, he’s his own man, he’s got better at certain things or still certain areas I’d like to see Kohli improve on. I call him the tinker man. Every over, you have to change the field, he’s running up changing things, he tinkers a little bit too much."
Husain also spoke about India's 'selection plan', saying India got it wrong in the World Cup 2019 by not investing in a proper No. 4 batsman. India exited the World Cup last year in the semifinal stage, losing a tight match to New Zealand.
"Selection - I know people say what’s that got to do with Kohli, but you got to have a selection plan. I think India did a lot of things well, I’m not sure selection is one of them.
"Coming to a World Cup, not knowing who your No. 4 is when you got so many great batsmen in India, their selection issues that need to be sorted out, but the whole point of captaincy is to win games of cricket. And if you look at Kohli’s record as a captain, it is right up there with the best there’s ever been."
