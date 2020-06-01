Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Tinu Yohannan Appointed Kerala Head Coach, Replaces Dav Whatmore

Yohannan will replace Dav Whatmore, who resigned after the 2019-20 season.

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
Tinu Yohannan Appointed Kerala Head Coach, Replaces Dav Whatmore

Tinu Yohannan, the former Kerala pacer, has been appointed the state's Ranji Trophy side coach. Yohannan will replace Dav Whatmore, who resigned after the 2019-20 season.

Yohannan has played three Tests and three ODIs for India, and is the first player from Kerala to represent the country. He has played 59 first-class matches picking 145 wickets. Prior to the latest appointment, he was the bowling coach of the Kerala side.

Kerala have been relegated to the Group C, having managed only one win from 8 matches in the previous season. Prior to that, Kerala had shown tremendous signs of improvement, reaching the quarterfinals and semifinals in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Captain Sachin Baby was sacked towards the end of last season, with Jalaj Saxena taking over.

"It is a huge honour as well as a challenge. I  am not new to the job. I have been associated with the team as a bowling coach and assistant coach for several years. It feels great when you are made coach of a team for which you have played for 12 years," Yohannan was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

"I know the expectations will be high especially after the poor performance  last season. It is a fresh challenge but an opportunity for me. I think, since I have known all the players for many years, my job will be a little easier. I have played with senior players like Rohan Prem and Sachin Baby and against Robin Uthappa. So I don't think I will have any problem dealing with them."

There is uncertainty about the upcoming season due to the situation surrounding COVID-19, but Yohannan said the players have been asked to be ready.

"The players have been told to keep themselves fit and be ready for the domestic season as and when it starts. They can also work on their individual game in this period," was quoted as saying by Onmanorama.

