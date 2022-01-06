TIT vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 Match 2, January 6, 1:00 PM IST

Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Challengers: The inaugural edition of the Baroda T20 Challenge will get underway from Thursday, January 6 and culminate with the final on January 22. Six teams will participate in the upcoming tournament – Warriors, Fighter, Titans, Challenger, Gladiators, and Stallions. They will clash in a total of 33 matches in a round-robin format, where each team will play against the other twice in the league stages, followed by the semi-final and final. The Alembic Ground, Vadodara will host all the fixtures of the T20 event.

The Titans will go one-on-one against the Challengers in the second game of the opening day on Thursday. Both teams have got talented young cricketers in their line-up and an excellent opportunity for them to exhibit their talent.

Ahead of the match between Titans and Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs CHA Telecast

There will be no telecast of the TIT vs CHA match in India.

TIT vs CHA Live Streaming

The Titans vs Challengers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs CHA Match Details

The TIT vs CHA contest will be played at the Alembic Ground, Gorwa,Vadodara, Gujarat at 01:00 PM IST on Thursday, January 6.

TIT vs CHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: J Chavda

Vice-Captain: L Padhiyar

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: A Menon

Batters: A Kumar, S Pandey, T Bedade

Allrounders: J Chavda, L Padhiyar, N Patel

Bowlers: D Patel, K Kale, P Ghodadara, S Yadav

TIT vs CHA probable playing XIs

Titans: N Patel, A Trivedi, R Vasava, S Pandey, T Bedade, L Padhiyar, M Madni Saiyed, S Vishwakarma, A Menon, B Tungare

Challenger: J Bhatt, A Kumar, P Salunke, R Jadhav, R Diwan, Y Gunchala, H Punde, DN Patel, J Chavda, A Rai, A Patel, J Chad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here