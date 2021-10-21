TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Semi-Final 1 between , October 21, 1:30 pm IST

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Titans and Dolphins:

The first semi-final match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 will see the Titans face the Dolphins on Thursday, October 21. The match will be hosted at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa and will commence at 1:30 pm IST.

The Titans finished second in Group B standings and they beat the South West Dragons by 54-runs in the first quarterfinal to book a semi-final spot in the ongoing CSA T20 Cup.

The Dolphins rose to the top of the Group C table, beating the Warriors by six wickets in the third quarterfinal and seal their spot in the semi-final. The upcoming semi-final 1 match will be crucial for both the teams as the winner of this contest will be the first team to make it to the summit clash of the CSA T20 Cup.

Ahead of today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Titans and Dolphins; here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs DOL Telecast

The Titans vs Dolphins match will not be broadcasted in India.

TIT vs DOL Live Streaming

The Titans vs Dolphins match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s Youtube channel.

TIT vs DOL Match Details

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Titans and Dolphins will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley, on Thursday, October 21, at 01:30 pm IST.

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Smith

Vice-Captain: Daryn Dupavillon

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Sarel Erwee, Donavon Ferreira, Keegam Peterson

All-rounders: Jason Smith, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Bryce Parsons

Bowlers: Daryn Dupavillon, Aaron Phangiso, Ottneil Baartman

TIT vs DOL Probable XIs:

Titans: Gihahn Cloete (WK), Neil Brand, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso (C), Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Thinus Debruyn

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen(wk), Marques Ackerman (C), Bryce Parsons, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman

