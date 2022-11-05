TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, CSA T20 Challenge November 5, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s CSA T20 Challenge match between Titans and Dolphins: It’s time for the mega final in CSA T20 Challenge. The Titans and Dolphins will compete for the crown on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Saturday’s final will be elite, considering the tournament’s top two sides will clash in the final frontier.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The Titans advanced to their second consecutive CSA T20 Challenge final with a 38-run triumph against the ITEC Knights at the JB Marks Oval on Wednesday. Titans’ skipper Sibonelo Makhanya has led his side well and will be eyeing to lift the title. South Africa’s young sensation Dewald Brevis has been in prime form and will be expected to perform in the final.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins trounced the Rocks to seal their position in the finals. Keegan Peterson and J Smuts have been the standout players for the Dolphins. If their batting line-up fires on all cylinders, they might prove to be too hot to handle.

Who will be crowned champions of the CSA T20 Challenge? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between the Titans and Dolphins; here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs DOL Telecast

The CSA T20 Challenge match between Titans and Dolphins will not be telecast in India.

TIT vs DOL Live Streaming

The CSA T20 Challenge match between the Titans and Dolphins will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs DOL Match Details

The TIT vs DOL CSA T20 Challenge match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Saturday, November 5, at 6:00 pm IST.

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Simon Harmer

Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Musawenkosi Twala, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Dewald Brevis, JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman

All-rounders: Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer, Eathan Bosch

Bowlers: Ottniel Baartman, Thando Ntini , Aaron Phangiso

Titans vs Dolphins Possible XIs

Titans Predicted Line-up: Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Neil Brand, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Matthew Boast, Junior Dala, Musawenkosi Twala (wk), Aaron Phangiso (c)

Dolphins Predicted Line-up: Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen(wk), JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Andile Simelane, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen(c), Ottniel Baartman, Thando Ntini

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here