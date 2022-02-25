TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction Semi-final: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For CSA T20 Challenge 2022, February 25, 1:30 PM IST

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 Semi-Final between Titans and Dolphins: Titans will square off against the Dolphins in the first semi-final of the CSA T20 Challenge, 2022 at St George’s Park, in Port Elizabeth on Friday, February 25. The winner of this crucial encounter will meet the winner of the second semi-final between Western Province vs Rocks, in the summit clash of the CSA T20 2022 edition scheduled on Sunday.

Both sides have played seven matches in the series, the Titans won six to sit at the top of the CSA T20 points table and will be looking to strengthen their hold with a win here, while Dolphins have won five matches in the series and they are currently ranked fourth on the points table. The two teams also head into this semi-final encounter on the back of comfortable wins for both sides. Titans beat North West Dragons by 33 runs, whereas Dolphins beat Western Province by 65 runs to book their respective final four spot.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Titans and Dolphins; here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs DOL Telecast

TIT vs DOL match will not be telecast in India.

TIT vs DOL Live Streaming

The Titans vs Dolphins game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs DOL Match Details

The Titans vs Dolphins semi-final contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday, February 25. The game will kick off at 1:30 PM IST.

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Junior Dala

Vice-captain: Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Theunis de Bruyn, Khaya Zondo, Keegan Petersen

Allrounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Ayabulela Gqamane

Bowlers: Junior Dala, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen

TIT vs DOL Probable XIs

Titans: Donavon Ferreira, Lizaad Williams, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Quinton de Kock (WK), Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn (C), Ayabulela Gqamane, Heinrich Klaasen

Dolphins: Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kerwin Mungroo, Eathan Bosch, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen (C)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here