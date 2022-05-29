TIT vs EAG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022, May 29, 1:30 PM IST

TIT vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Titans and Eagles: Titans will take on the Eagles in a mouth-watering encounter in the 31st match of the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022. Titans will look to bounce back from the defeat against the Avengers in their previous match. In that match, Titans failed to chase down an imposing total set by the Avengers and lost by 26 runs. Titans will hope that their openers, Manikandan and Pande, put up a better showing than the last match.

Meanwhile, Eagles would want to maintain their winning ways against the Titans. Eagles had won their last match against the Kings by 8 wickets. Eagles had comfortably chased down the target set by Kings. Riding on the back of Ayyanar’s blistering knock of 34 off 20 balls, Eagles chased down the target of 77 in just 6.4 overs.

Ahead of the match between Titans and Eagles, here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs EAG Telecast

Titans vs Eagles game will not be telecast in India.

TIT vs EAG Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs EAG Match Details

TIT vs EAG match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 1:30 PM IST on May 29, Sunday.

TIT vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jay Pandey

Vice-captain: R Ayyanar

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs EAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: R Ayyanar

Batters: Saie Sharan Y, Jay Pandey, J Manikandan

All-rounders: AS Govindaraajan, Jasvanth S, Ameer Zeeshan-N

Bowlers: Gurvinder Singh, R Vijai, Abin Mathew M, T A Abeesh

TIT vs EAG Probable XIs

Titans: Ameer Zeeshan N, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Jay Pandey, Rohit D(c), Kushal Prajapat, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, S Naidu(wk), Abin Mathew M, Gurvinder Singh, R Vijai, Dinesh Subramani

Eagles: Mathan M, Kumar Pazhani, Ashith Rajiv, R Ayyanar, Akash P, AS Govindaraajan, Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Saie Sharan Y, M Madan Kumar, TA Abeesh

