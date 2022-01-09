TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 09, 01:00 pm IST

TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Fighter: Titans will go one-on-one against Fighter in the upcoming match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 09, Sunday.

Titans and Fighter started off a contrasting note in the T20 Championship. Titans locked horns with Figher in the first match of the league. The bowlers were brilliant for Titans as they helped the team secure a victory by five wickets.

Fighter, on the other hand, delivered an ordinary performance in their opening game of the tournament. Fighter recorded a 19-run loss against Warriors. The players might be rusty in their first match and they will hope to make a comeback in the Baroda T20 Challenger 2022 on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Titans and Fighter; here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs FIG Telecast

Titans vs Fighter game will not be telecasted in India

TIT vs FIG Live Streaming

The TIT vs FIG encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs FIG Match Details

The TIT vs FIG match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 09, Sunday.

TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Tufel Jilani

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Tufel Jilani, Aditya Menon

Batters: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade

All-rounders: Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Prince Prajapati

Bowlers: Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad, Dev Patel

TIT vs FIG Probable XIs:

Titans: Shailendra Yadav, Dev Patel, Aditya Menon, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Nisarg Patel, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Lakshit Toksiya

Fighter: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Bhavishya Patel, Mohammad Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Aayush Shirke, Prince Prajapati, Rushabh Jain, Raj Limbani, Kartik Bharwad, Krutarth Mewada

