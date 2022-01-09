TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match, January 09, 01:00 pm IST

TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 match between Titans and Fighter: Titans will go one-on-one against Fighter in the upcoming match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. The two teams will play against each other at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 09, Sunday.
Titans and Fighter started off a contrasting note in the T20 Championship. Titans locked horns with Figher in the first match of the league. The bowlers were brilliant for Titans as they helped the team secure a victory by five wickets.
Fighter, on the other hand, delivered an ordinary performance in their opening game of the tournament. Fighter recorded a 19-run loss against Warriors. The players might be rusty in their first match and they will hope to make a comeback in the Baroda T20 Challenger 2022 on Sunday.
Ahead of the match between Titans and Fighter; here is everything you need to know:
TIT vs FIG Telecast
Titans vs Fighter game will not be telecasted in India
TIT vs FIG Live Streaming
The TIT vs FIG encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
TIT vs FIG Match Details
The TIT vs FIG match will be hosted at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara at 01:00 pm IST on January 09, Sunday.
TIT vs FIG Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar
Vice-Captain- Mohammad Tufel Jilani
Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Tufel Jilani, Aditya Menon
Batters: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade
All-rounders: Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Prince Prajapati
Bowlers: Rushabh Jain, Kartik Bharwad, Dev Patel
TIT vs FIG Probable XIs:
Titans: Shailendra Yadav, Dev Patel, Aditya Menon, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Nisarg Patel, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Lakshit Toksiya
Fighter: Atharva Joshi, Priyanshu Bhoite, Bhavishya Patel, Mohammad Tufel Jilani (c & wk), Harsh Ghalimatte, Aayush Shirke, Prince Prajapati, Rushabh Jain, Raj Limbani, Kartik Bharwad, Krutarth Mewada
