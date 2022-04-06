TIT vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Final, April 6, 4:30 pm IST

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Final between Titans and Highveld Lions: The Titans and Highveld Lions will be aiming to bring their A-game in the final of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, 2022 on Wednesday, 6 April. The summit clash will be hosted at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion at 4:30 pm IST onwards.

Titans have had a great journey in this tournament, as they won five out of seven matches and finish at the top of the CSA Provincial One-Day 2022 points table with 24 points. The team will not only aim to clinch the silverware but also exact revenge in this crucial game, as the only defeat they tasted in this tournament was against the Lions last Friday.

The Highveld Lions, also have had a splendid campaign. With four wins, two losses, and lone no result they finished right behind Titans with 19 points under their belt. They defeated the Titans by one-wicket when they met last time and will be aiming recreate a better result in the finals.

Ahead of the match between Titans and Highveld Lions; here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs LIO Telecast

Titans vs Highveld Lions game will not be telecast in India.

TIT vs LIO Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website. And also on SuperSport official YouTube channel.

TIT vs LIO Match Details

The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion, at 4:30 pm IST on Wednesday, April 6.

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sisanda Magala

Vice-Captain: Theunis de Bruyn

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Sisanda Magala, Neil Brand, Ayabulela Gqamane

All-rounders: Codi Yusuf, Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell van Buuren

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto

TIT vs LIO Probable XIs:

Titans: Theunis de Bruyn, Gihahn Cloete, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Neil Brand, Donavon Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya (C), Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala / Bonga Chepkonga, Tabraiz Shamsi

Lions: Louren Steenkamp, Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (C), Reeza Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Mitchell van Buuren, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Codi Yusuf, Malusi Siboto, Tshepo Ntuli

