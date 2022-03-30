TIT vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, March 30, 4:30 pm IST

TIT vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Titans and North West Dragons: North West Dragons will face the Titans in their next match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One. SuperSport Park in Centurion will conduct the game between the two sides on March 30. The fans can expect a good battle on Wednesday as both teams have performed well in the league.

North West Dragons are second in the points table. They have collected 15 points with the help of three wins and one loss. The team is on a three-match winning streak with their most recent victory coming against Rocks. Dragons secured a 27-run win over Rocks owing to a 73-run knock by Wesley Marshall.

Coming to Titans, they look unbeatable. The team is occupying the top spot after winning all four games. The batters have done wonders in the league so far as Titans have registered 300-plus scores in three of their four games.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Titans and North West Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs NWD Telecast

Titans vs North West Dragons game will not be telecast in India.

TIT vs NWD Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs NWD Match Details

The match will be hosted at SuperSport Park in Centurion at 4:30 pm IST on March 30, Wednesday.

TIT vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Wesley Marshall

Vice-Captain - Theunis de Bruyn

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Khanya Cotani, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Sibonelo Makhanya, Theunis de Bruyn, Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall

All-rounders: Ayabulela Gqamane, Christopher Britz

Bowlers: Nono Pongolo, Caleb Seleka, Lizaad Williams

TIT vs NWD Probable XIs:

Titans: Simon Harmer, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lizaad Williams

North West Dragons: Khanya Cotani (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Shaylen Pillay, Christopher Britz, Duan Jansen, Nono Pongolo (c), Caleb Seleka, Eldred Hawken, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here