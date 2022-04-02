TIT vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match, April 03, 01:30 PM IST

TIT vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Titans and Western Province:

Titans and Western Province will be raring to give their best performances to conclude the group stage of the CSA Provincial Challenge on a high note. This is a must-win match for Western Province as their qualification chances are hanging by a thread.

Province have won three out of six games to occupy fourth place in the standings. They delivered an outstanding performance in their last match to outshine Rocks by 17 runs. The comprehensive win will give confidence to the team to do well on Monday as well.

Titans, on the other hand, have already confirmed a playoff berth. The franchise is atop the Division one standings with as many as five wins and just one loss. Titans’ registered their first defeat in their last game only at the hands of Lions by one wicket. The team will be desperate to score a victory on Sunday to gain some momentum ahead of the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Titans and Western Province; here is everything you need to know:

TIT vs WEP Telecast

Titans vs Western Province game will not be telecast in India

TIT vs WEP Live Streaming

The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TIT vs WEP Match Details

The match will be conducted at SuperSport Park in Centurion at 01:30 PM IST on April 03, Sunday.

TIT vs WEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tony de Zorzi

Vice-Captain - Theunis de Bruyn

Suggested Playing XI for TIT vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Sibonelo Makhanya, Mohammed Yaseen Vallie, Theunis de Bruyn, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi

All-rounders: Ayabulela Gqamane, George Linde

Bowlers: Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lizaad Williams

TIT vs WEP Probable XIs:

Titans: Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, Simon Harmer, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lizaad Williams, Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Western Province: Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Simmonds, Richard Levi, Tony de Zorzi (c), Mohammed Yaseen Vallie, Gavin Kaplan, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Daniel Smith Jr (wk), George Linde

