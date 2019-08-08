starts in
days hours mins

Tiwary Slams Selector Gandhi for Duleep Trophy Snub

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
Tiwary Slams Selector Gandhi for Duleep Trophy Snub

Bengal Ranji captain Manoj Tiwary has hit out at the national selector from East Zone, Devang Gandhi, for ignoring him from the three Duleep Trophy squads. The BCCI announced three squads for the India Blue, Green and Red teams for the Duleep Trophy from August 17 to September 8 in Bangalore but Tiwary’s name wasn’t part of the 44 players picked for the tournament.

“Last year, when I wasn’t picked for the Duleep Trophy, I tried to reach out to him (Gandhi). But there was no response from his end. I wanted clarity. I texted him my stats, but despite that he kept ignoring me,” Tiwary was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“I also messaged other members of the selection committee. But I didn’t get any kind of response. It’s very disappointing that the selector from our Zone doesn’t present our case (during selection meetings)

“He has let us down. He has failed as a selector. He hardly turns up for Bengal matches,” the Bengal middle-order batsman added.

Tiwary believes that the national selectors opted for quantity of runs over quality runs scored against top opposition.

“It’s easy to score tons of runs in the Plate Group. Bengal feature in the Elite Group A in the Ranji Trophy and we play our home matches on Eden Gardens green-tops in the winter. If you don’t come and see, how will you pick a player?” the 33-year-old former Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman said.

The likes of Milind Kumar, who played for Sikkim’s outstation professional in the Ranji Trophy last season and scored 1,331 runs in the Plate Group, will turn out for India Green in the Duleep Trophy. Tiwary had made 616 runs, including a double century and a century, playing in the Elite Group A.

“Two seasons ago, I made an all-time record in Indian domestic cricket, scoring at an average of 100-plus in both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy. I also had the highest strike-rate. Despite that I had been ignored. India had a problem at the No. 4 position and mind you, I was dropped after scoring a hundred in an ODI, batting at No. 4. I demand clarity,” Tiwary said.

Tiwary is 33 years old and the selectors apparently focused on the future, with regards to picking the Duleep Trophy squads.

“Age is just a number. I’m still very fit and it’s all about your ability as a cricketer. Faiz Fazal (33 years old) will captain a team (India Green) in the Duleep Trophy,” he argued.​

bcci selectorsDevang GandhiDuleep Trophy squadsManoj TiwaryMilind Kumar

Related stories

Gill, Fazal & Panchal Named Captains For Duleep Trophy
Cricketnext Staff | August 6, 2019, 2:41 PM IST

Gill, Fazal & Panchal Named Captains For Duleep Trophy

Selection Chief Prasad Hits Back at Gavaskar 'Stature' Jibe, Says Comments Unfortunate
Cricketnext Staff | July 30, 2019, 4:51 PM IST

Selection Chief Prasad Hits Back at Gavaskar 'Stature' Jibe, Says Comments Unfortunate

Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill
Devadyuti Das | July 23, 2019, 12:14 PM IST

Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more