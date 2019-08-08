Tiwary Slams Selector Gandhi for Duleep Trophy Snub

Bengal Ranji captain Manoj Tiwary has hit out at the national selector from East Zone, Devang Gandhi, for ignoring him from the three Duleep Trophy squads. The BCCI announced three squads for the India Blue, Green and Red teams for the Duleep Trophy from August 17 to September 8 in Bangalore but Tiwary’s name wasn’t part of the 44 players picked for the tournament.
“Last year, when I wasn’t picked for the Duleep Trophy, I tried to reach out to him (Gandhi). But there was no response from his end. I wanted clarity. I texted him my stats, but despite that he kept ignoring me,” Tiwary was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.
“I also messaged other members of the selection committee. But I didn’t get any kind of response. It’s very disappointing that the selector from our Zone doesn’t present our case (during selection meetings)
“He has let us down. He has failed as a selector. He hardly turns up for Bengal matches,” the Bengal middle-order batsman added.
Tiwary believes that the national selectors opted for quantity of runs over quality runs scored against top opposition.
“It’s easy to score tons of runs in the Plate Group. Bengal feature in the Elite Group A in the Ranji Trophy and we play our home matches on Eden Gardens green-tops in the winter. If you don’t come and see, how will you pick a player?” the 33-year-old former Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman said.
The likes of Milind Kumar, who played for Sikkim’s outstation professional in the Ranji Trophy last season and scored 1,331 runs in the Plate Group, will turn out for India Green in the Duleep Trophy. Tiwary had made 616 runs, including a double century and a century, playing in the Elite Group A.
“Two seasons ago, I made an all-time record in Indian domestic cricket, scoring at an average of 100-plus in both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy. I also had the highest strike-rate. Despite that I had been ignored. India had a problem at the No. 4 position and mind you, I was dropped after scoring a hundred in an ODI, batting at No. 4. I demand clarity,” Tiwary said.
Tiwary is 33 years old and the selectors apparently focused on the future, with regards to picking the Duleep Trophy squads.
“Age is just a number. I’m still very fit and it’s all about your ability as a cricketer. Faiz Fazal (33 years old) will captain a team (India Green) in the Duleep Trophy,” he argued.
