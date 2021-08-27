TKR vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2021 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals, August 28 04:30 am IST

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Dream11, TKR vs BR Dream11 Latest Update, TKR vs BR Dream11 Win, TKR vs BR Dream11 App, TKR vs BR Dream11 2021, TKR vs BR Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, TKR vs BR Dream11 Live Streaming

TKR vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals:

Trinbago Knight Riders will be up against Barbados Royals in the fourth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 on Saturday, August 28, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Indian fans will have to get up early in the morning to watch this encounter as it will kick off at 04:30 pm (IST).

Trinbago Knight Riders started their campaign with a nine-run loss to Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday and they will hope to open their account in the league by winning this encounter.

The Rider’s today’s opposition also started their tournament with a 21-run defeat at the hands of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 21 runs.

Ahead of tonight’s match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals in the CPL 2021; here are all the details about tonight’s fixture:

TKR vs BR Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

TKR vs BR Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals can be live-streamed on Fan Code app.

TKR vs BR Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between TKR vs BR will be played on Saturday, August 28 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between TKR vs BR will start at 04:30 am (IST).

TKR vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sunil Narine

Vice-Captain- Colin Munro

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Sunil Narine,

Bowlers: Hayden Walsh Jr, Oshane Thomas, Yashir Shah

TKR vs BR Probable XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Kieron Pollard (captain), Denesh Ramdin (wicket-keeper), Isuru Udana, Yasir Shah, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Colin Munro

Barbados Royals Predicted Playing XI: Johnson Charles (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Jason Holder (captain), Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Hayden Walsh Jr, Mohammad Amir, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas

