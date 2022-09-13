TKR vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Caribbean Premier League 2022 match, September 14, 04:30 AM IST

TKR vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals: Barbados Royals will be squaring off against Trinbago Knight Riders in the 16th Caribbean Premier League 2022 match. Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the fierce battle of cricket on Wednesday.

Trinbago Knight Riders have failed to live up to their reputation in the competition. Despite having some of the best T20 players in their squad, including Tim Seifert, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, and Kieron Pollard, the team is reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have won just one of their four league games so far. The Knight Riders are currently on a two-match losing streak with their more recent loss against Jamaica Tallawahs by 34 runs.

Coming to Barbados Royals, they are enjoying a tremendous ride in the competition. The Royals have won all their five league games so far to occupy the top place in the standings. Barbados hammered Tallawahs in their last game by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals, here is everything you need to know:

TKR vs BR Telecast

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals game will not be telecast in India

TKR vs BR Live Streaming

Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TKR vs BR Match Details

TKR vs BR match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain at 04:30 AM IST on September 14, Wednesday.

TKR vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Kyle Mayers

Vice-Captain – Jason Holder

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Tion Webster, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre



TKR vs BR Probable XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Tim Seifert(wk), Andre Russell, Tion Webster, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Anderson Phillip, Ravi Rampaul, Kieron Pollard(c), Seekkuge Prasanna, Terrance Hinds, Khary Pierre

Barbados Royals: Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(wk), David Miller©, Azam Khan, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder

