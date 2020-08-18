TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 18, 2020

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches. The Hero CPL will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and around the world. With Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Ross Taylor amongst the star names that are due to take part fans can expect plenty of entertainment when the tournament gets underway on the 18th August in Trinidad.
TKR vs GUY CPL 2020 Live Streaming Details
Every game will have live broadcast on Star Network in india. Streaming on FanCode. Fox Sports in Australia, Sky Sports/BBC in United Kingdom, Sky Sports in New Zealand, Willow in USA/Canada, Supersport in South Africa
TKR vs GUY CPL 2020 Live Score/Scorecard
TKR vs GUY CPL 2020 Match Details
August 18 – 7:30 PM IST from The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
TKR vs GUY CPL 2020 My Dream11 Team
TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Batsmen: Lendl Simmons (VICE CAPTAIN), Ross Taylor, Brandon King
TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo (CAPTAIN), Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Chris Green
TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd
TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Trinbago Knight Riders : Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip
Guyana Amazon Warriors : Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir
