ECS VIENNA, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 August, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Pakistan CC
v/s
Indian CC Vienna
Indian CC Vienna

Toss won by Pakistan CC (decided to bat)

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 18, 2020

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TKR vs GUY Dream11 Best Picks / TKR vs GUY Dream11 Captain / TKR vs GUY Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 18, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches. The Hero CPL will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and around the world. With Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Ross Taylor amongst the star names that are due to take part fans can expect plenty of entertainment when the tournament gets underway on the 18th August in Trinidad.

TKR vs GUY CPL 2020 Live Streaming Details

Every game will have live broadcast on Star Network in india. Streaming on FanCode. Fox Sports in Australia, Sky Sports/BBC in United Kingdom, Sky Sports in New Zealand, Willow in USA/Canada, Supersport in South Africa

TKR vs GUY CPL 2020 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TKR vs GUY CPL 2020 Match Details

August 18 – 7:30 PM IST from The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

TKR vs GUY CPL 2020 My Dream11 Team

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Batsmen: Lendl Simmons (VICE CAPTAIN), Ross Taylor, Brandon King

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo (CAPTAIN), Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Chris Green

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders : Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip

Guyana Amazon Warriors : Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ross Taylor, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

