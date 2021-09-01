TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2021 match 11 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors, September 1 07:30 pm IST

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CPL 2021 Match between Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors:In the 11th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, Trinbago Knight Riders will square off against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday. The game will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts and is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST). Fans can catch the live action from the game on the Star Sports Network.

The Trinbago Knight Riders got back to winning after they defeated the Saint Lucia Kings by 27 runs in their previous CPL 2021 outing. The defending champions have played four games and have lost two of them. They currently occupy the third spot in the CPL table with four points in their kitty.

On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriorsafter starting their campaign with a winhave suffered two losses since. Nicholas Pooran-led unit are coming off a six-wicket loss against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. They will be keen to make amends and bring some life back with another win over the defending champions.

The last time these two sides met in CPL 2021, Guyana Amazon Warriors registered a nine-run win over Trinbago Knight Riders.

Ahead of tonight’s match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2021; here are all the details about tonight’s fixture:

TKR vs GUY Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD channels.

TKR vs GUY Live Streaming

The TKR vs GUY match can be live-streamed on Fan Code app and website.

TKR vs GUY Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between TKR vs GUY will be played on Wednesday, September 1 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Munro, Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-rounder: Mohammad Hafeez, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Imran Tahir, Akeal Hosein

TKR vs GUY Probable XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Sunil Narine, Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shoaib Malik, Nicholas Pooran (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Anthony Bramble (WK), Nial Smith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

