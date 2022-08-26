TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for TKR vs GUY 6ixty 2022, TKR vs GUY match 5, August 26, Warner Park, Basseterre, St.Kitts, 10:00 pm IST

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s TKR vs GUY 6ixty 2022 match 5 between Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Cricket fans around the world were enthralled by West Indies’ brand new 6ixty tournament. Just in a blink of an eye, we are into the fifth match of the showpiece event and on Friday, August 26, the Trinbago Knight Riders will be taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts.

The Trinbago Knight Riders did not have an ideal start to their campaign losing their opener against Barbados Royals by 3 wickets. Batting first, the Knight Riders posted 76 runs on the board. However, the target proved to be too easy for the Royals as they chased it down in just 6.3 overs. The Knight Riders will be expecting to make a comeback on Friday.

Amazon Warriors were clinical in their first win of the tournament against Saint Lucia Kings. They bagged the victory by 7 runs, courtesy of some hard-hitting from opener Odean Smith. The Shimron Hetmyer-led side will be looking to continue their rich vein of form in the upcoming encounter against the Riders.

Ahead of the match between Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

TKR vs GUY Telecast

The 6ixty 2022 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will not be telecast in India.

TKR vs GUY Live Streaming

The 6ixty 2022 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TKR vs GUY Match Details

The TKR vs GUY match will be played at the Warner Park Stadium in St.Kitts on Friday, August 26, at 10:00 pm IST.

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Colin Ingram

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Leonardo Julien, Shai Hope

Batsmen: Tion Webster, Colin Ingram, Tim Seifert

All-rounders: Odean Smith, Andre Russell, Seekkuge Prasanna

Bowlers: Keemo Paul, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Possible Starting XI:

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Leonardo Julien (wk), Tim Seifert, Tion Webster, Andre Russell, Seekkuge Prasanna, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul (c), Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

Guyana Amazon Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Shai Hope (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Ronsford Beaton, Veerasammy Permaul, Waqar Salamkheil

