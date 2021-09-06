TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Today's match, September 6 10:00 AM IST

TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs: In an action-packed clash scheduled for September 6 at Warner Park, Trinbago Knight Riders take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier league (CPL) fixture. In their last outing, while the Tallawahs cruised to a six wicket win over Barbados Royals, TKR were unlucky as they lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Super Over. It could have been one of the greatest nail-biting matches to have been witnessed in the CPL, however, the Amazon Warriors held their nerve to walk away with a win. TKR now face Jamaica Tallawahs in Match 18 of the CPL and the two sides will bring out their A-game coming into the fixture. Keiron Pollard’s TKR take on Rovman Powell’s JAM in an exciting clash as a win could secure a spot to claim the second rank on the table. Fans here can check the TKR vs JAM Dream 11 and TKR vs JAM Predicted XI as well.

TKR vs JAM CPL Telecast

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs CPL match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

TKR vs JAM CPL Live Streaming Online

The CPL TKR vs JAM is will be streamed online live on Disney + Hotstar and Fancode App and website.

TKR vs JAM Match Details

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will be played on September 6, Monday at 10:00 AM IST at Warner Park, St Kitts

TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Keiron Pollard

Vice-Captain- Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denesh Ramdin, Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Kennar Lewis, Rovman Powell, Surin Narine

All-rounders: Andre Russel, Keiron Pollard

Bowlers: Isuru Udana, Fidel Edwards, Ravi Rampaul, Migael Pretorius

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs CPL Possible starting line-ups:

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Starting line-up: L Simmons, Surin Narine, Tion Webster, Keiron Pollard (C), Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Akeal Hosein, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Isuru Udana, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Starting line-up: Chadwick Walton (WK), Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Shamarh Brooks, Andre Russell, Carlos Braithwaite, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards.

