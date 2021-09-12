TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s CPL 2021, September 12, 4:30 AM IST

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2021: Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday, September 12 at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match will commence from 4:30 am IST. Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have been on top of their game and are placed at the first and second spots of the point table. Both the teams have 10 points each and five wins each from eight matches.

Trinbago won their previous match by six wickets and Khary Pierre went on to be the player of the match after taking three wickets in the four overs. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, on the other hand, lost their match against Jamaica Tallawahs by 22 runs. Shamarh Brooks, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard will be players to watch out for in this upcoming fixture.

All details you need to know about Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match:

TKR vs SKN Telecast

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match will not be televised in India.

TKR vs SKN Live Streaming

The match can be live-streamed at the FanCode app or website.

TKR vs SKN Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, September 12 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game will start at 4:30 am IST.

TKR vs SKN captain, vice-captain

Captain: Chris Gayle

Vice-captain: Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Tim Seifert, Joshua Da Silva

Batsmen – Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro

All-rounders – Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine

Bowlers – Ravi Rampaul, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein

TKR vs SKN Probable XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Chris Gayle, Andre McCarthy, Ravi Bopara, Fabian Allen, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes

