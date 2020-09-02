Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TKR vs SKN Dream11 Best Picks / TKR vs SKN Dream11 Captain / TKR vs SKN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |September 2, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders in action at the CPL 2020.

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) will have an uphill task when they face table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 fixture on September 2. The CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Trinidad. In the previous outing,  Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawah by 19 runs.TKR, who are the only unbeaten side in the league, are currently leading the chart with 14 points. Meanwhile, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are bottom-placed with two points in their kitty. In the last fixture, SKN were handed a 7-wicket defeat by the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will kick off at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

TKR vs SKN CPL 2020 Live Streaming Details: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

All the matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 are being live broadcasted on Star Network in India. Cricket fans can also live stream the matches on FanCode in India, Fox Sports in Australia, Sky Sports/BBC in United Kingdom, Sky Sports in New Zealand, Willow in USA/Canada and Supersport in South Africa.

TKR vs SKN CPL 2020 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TKR vs SKN CPL 2020 Match Details

September 1 – 7.30 pm IST from Brian Lara Sports Academy, Trinidad.

TKR vs SKN CPL 2020 My Dream11 Team: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League 2020

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Captain: Sunil Narine

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Kieron Pollard

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Even Lewis, Ben Dunk, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Keiron Powell, Joshua da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzari Joseph, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar 

