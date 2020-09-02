TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) will have an uphill task when they face table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League 2020 fixture on September 2. The CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Trinidad. In the previous outing, Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawah by 19 runs.TKR, who are the only unbeaten side in the league, are currently leading the chart with 14 points. Meanwhile, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are bottom-placed with two points in their kitty. In the last fixture, SKN were handed a 7-wicket defeat by the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will kick off at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Captain: Sunil Narine
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Kieron Pollard
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Joshua da Silva
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Even Lewis, Ben Dunk, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar
Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Trinbago Knight Riders Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Keiron Powell, Joshua da Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzari Joseph, Ish Sodhi, Jon-Russ Jaggesar
