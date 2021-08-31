TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for CPL 2021 between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings, August 31 07:30 pm IST

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's CPL 2021 Match between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings:In the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, Trinbago Knight Riders will square off against St Lucia Kings on Tuesday at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between TKR and SLK is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST) and fans can catch the live action from the game on the Star Sports Network.

So far, Trinbago Knight Riders have played three games and have lost two of them. They currently occupy the third spot in the CPL table with two points in their kitty.On the other hand, St Lucia Kings have registered one win and one loss in their first two games and they are currently languishing at the bottom of the table due to their net run rate.

The last time Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings met, the Faf du Plessis-led outfit registered a narrow five-run win over Kieron Pollard’s team.

Ahead of tonight’s match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings in the CPL 2021; here are all the details about tonight’s fixture:

TKR vs SLK Telecast

The CPL 2021 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings will be televised in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English) and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD.

TKR vs SLK Live Streaming

The CPL 2021 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings can be live-streamed on Fan Code app.

TKR vs SLK Match Details

The CPL 2021 match between TKR vs SLK will be played on Tuesday, August 31 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The match between TKR vs SLK will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain - Colin Munro

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tim Siefert, Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim David

All-rounder: Isuru Udana, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Wahab Riaz, Ravi Rampaul

TKR vs SLK Probable XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Tion Webster, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales

St Lucia Kings Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Usman Qadir, Jeavor Royal, Rahkeem Cornwall

