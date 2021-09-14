TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 match, September 14, 07:30 PM IST

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2021 between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings: Trinbago Knight Riders will go one-on-one against St Lucia Kings in the first semi-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The knockout match will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 14, Tuesday at 07:30 PM IST.

The defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders finished as the best team in the league stage of CPL 2021. After playing all ten games, Knight Riders are at the top of the points table with six victories and four losses.

On the other hand, St Lucia Kings find themselves at the fourth position in the standings after the group stage. The franchise won five league games while losing as many matches.

Both the teams have faced each other two times in CPL 2021 so far. The first encounter between the two sides was won by St Lucia Kings by five runs while Knight Riders scripted victory in the second game by 27 runs.

Ahead of the match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Kings; here is everything you need to know:

TKR vs SLK Telecast

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings match will not be telecasted in India.

TKR vs SLK Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of the game on FanCode.

TKR vs SLK Match Details

The first semi-final match of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will be hosted at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on September 14, Tuesday at 07:30 PM IST.

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Roston Chase

Vice-Captain- Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert

Batsmen: Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons, Tim David

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Jeavor Royal, Wahab Riaz, Isuru Udana

TKR vs SLK Probable XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Kieron Pollard (c), Isuru Udana

St Lucia Kings: David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Samit Patel, Wahab Riaz, Keemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Tim David

