TKR vs SLK Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings, CPL 2022

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s TKR vs SLK Caribbean Premier League 2022 match 3 between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings: Match number 23 in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will witness the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the St Lucia Kings at 4:30 am IST on Monday (India), September 19, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Both teams are eager to secure a win in the tournament. As things stand, the Knight Riders are at the fourth position in the points table. In their most recent encounter, the Kieron Pollard-led side won by 26 runs against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, which has instilled some much-needed confidence in the team. Allrounder Sunil Narine and the hard-hitting Colin Munro have been the standout players for Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, the St. Lucia Kings are placed fifth in the CPL table with only four points from six matches. The Faf du Plessis-led side defeated the Patriots by 61 runs in their last outing. With their top players like Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph in fine fettle, they might prove to be formidable going ahead in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings; here is everything you need to know:

TKR vs SLK Telecast

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Lucia Kings will not be telecast in India.

TKR vs SLK Live Streaming

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Lucia Kings will be streamed live on FanCode.

TKR vs SLK Match Details

The TKR vs SLK match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Wednesday, September 19, at 4:30 am IST.

TKR vs SLK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Colin Munro

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for TKR vs SLK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase

Allrounders: David Wiese, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Rampaul, Alzarri Joseph

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings Possible XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim Seifert, AJ Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Daryn Dupavillon

St. Lucia Kings Predicted Line-up: Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Kesrick Williams, Larry Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell

