TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks– Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The Caribbean Premier League 2020 TKR vs SLZ outing will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Trinidad on September 5. Trinbago Knight Riders, who are leading the points table with 16 points, enjoyed a thumping 59-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. On the other hand, SLZ were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Guyana Amazon Brothers. St Lucia Zouks are currently third on the league table with eight points.
