Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

25/1 (2.3)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks– Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The Caribbean Premier League 2020 TKR vs SLZ outing will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Trinidad on September 5. Trinbago Knight Riders, who are leading the points table with 16 points, enjoyed a thumping 59-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. On the other hand, SLZ were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Guyana Amazon Brothers. St Lucia Zouks are currently third on the league table with eight points.

Trending Desk |September 5, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
St Lucia Zouks take on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2020.

TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The upcoming CPL 2020 fixture will see a face-off between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks. The Caribbean Premier League 2020 TKR vs SLZ outing will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Trinidad on September 5. Trinbago Knight Riders, who are leading the points table with 16 points, enjoyed a thumping 59-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. On the other hand, SLZ were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Guyana Amazon Brothers. St Lucia Zouks are currently third on the league table with eight points.

The Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouksmatch will take place at 7:30 pm.

TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Live Streaming Details: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks

The matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2020 will be live broadcasted on Star Network in India. Cricket fans can live stream the matches on FanCode in India, Fox Sports in Australia, Sky Sports/BBC in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports in New Zealand, Willow in USA/Canada and Supersport in South Africa.

TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Live Score/Scorecard

TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Match Details

September 5 – 7:30 pm IST from Brian Lara Sports Academy, Trinidad.

TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 My Dream11 Team: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia ZouksCaribbean Premier League 2020

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team captain: Sunil Narine

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team vice-captain: Mohammad Nabi

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper:Andre Fletcher

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Batsmen: Colin Munro , Lendl Simmons, and Darren Bravo, Javelle Glen

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team All-rounders:Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Praveen Tambe, Khary Pierre

Caribbean Premier League 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks, TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

St Lucia ZouksPlaying XI: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Dwayne Bravo(c), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Pravin Tambe

Trinbago Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder

dream11Dream11 teamFantasy TipsTKR vs SLZTKR vs SLZ Dream11TKR vs SLZ Dream11 predictionTKR vs SLZ Dream11 teamTKR vs SLZ Dream11 top picksTKR vs SLZ Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more