TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, November 24, 8:30 AM IST, Thailand vs Netherlands 2022

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between Thailand women vs Netherlands women: Thailand Women (TL-W) currently lead the series 2-0 as they take on Netherlands Women (ND-w) in the 3rd ODI of the series. Natthakan Chantam shone with the bat for Thailand with an innings of 42 runs. The likes of Suleeporn Laomi, Sornnarin Tippoch, and Onnicha Kamchomphu contributed with the ball, grabbing wickets at crucial moments as they won the last game by a slender margin of eight runs.

The Dutch women put in a brave effort as Eva Lynch lead the bowling department with four wickets, assisted by Caroline de Lange and Iris Zwilling who picked up two wickets each. S Kalis made a commendable 54 runs but received very little support from her teammates.

That being said, this was a much closer contest as Netherlands put up a strong fight till the end. In contrast to this, this Dutch team crumbled in the first ODI of the series losing by a margin of 100 runs against the home side.

Whilst there may be improvement, Netherlands will be hoping to record their first victory of the series whereas Thailand would be looking to seal the series with a victory in the 3rd ODI.

Ahead of the match between Thailand women and Netherlands women, here is everything you need to know:

TL-W vs ND-W Telecast

The TL-W vs ND-W match will not be telecast in India.

TL-W vs ND-W Live Streaming

This match can be streamed on FanCode.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details

The TL-W vs ND-W match will be played at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School, Chiang Mai, November 24, at 8:30 am IST PM IST.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: N Chantam

Vice-captain: F Overdijk

Suggested Playing XI for TL-W vs ND-W Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: B de Leede, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chantam, H Siegers, S Kalis

All-rounders: S Tippoch, F Overdijk, O Kamchomphu

Bowlers: E Lynch, C de Lange, S Laomi

Thailand women vs Netherlands women Possible XIs

Thailand women Predicted Line-up: N Chantam, N Chaiwai(C), Nanthita Boonsukham, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang, N Koncharoenkai, O Kamchomphu, T Putthawong, N Boochatham, P Maya, S Laomi

Netherlands women Predicted Line-up: R Rijke(C), S Kalis, H Siegers, Robyn van Oosterom, Iris Zwilling, B de Leede, J van Vliet, F Overdijk, Eva Lynch, Caroline de Lange, S Siegers

