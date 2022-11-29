TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, November 29, 12:00 PM IST

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Thailand Women and Netherlands Women: After the ODI series, Thailand Women and Netherlands Women will go one-on-one against each other in the four-match T20I series. Thailand Women will start the series as favourites. The team was exceptionally good in the 50-over format. They won the four-match series by 4-0.

Thailand Women won the first game by 100 runs after defending 243 runs. In their second match, they cruised to a win by eight runs while the third match saw the hosts posting 227 runs on the board to score a win by 99 runs.

The fourth match again saw them dominate Thailand bowlers. Batting first, the Netherlands ended up with only 145 runs. Nanthita Boonsukham was the star performer for the team with four wickets. In the second innings, the home team batted for only 26.1 overs to reach the target. The opening batter, Nattakan Chantam, was the top scorer with 68 runs.

If Netherlands Women wish to win the T20Is, they need to play more responsibly with the bat.

Ahead of the match between Thailand Women and Netherlands Women, here is everything you need to know:

TL-W vs ND-W Telecast

Thailand Women vs Netherlands Women game will not be telecasted in India.

TL-W vs ND-W Live Streaming

1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

TL-W vs ND-W Match Details

TL-W vs ND-W match will be played at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club in Chiang Mai at 12:00 PM IST on November 29, Tuesday.

TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Frederique Overdijk

Vice-Captain - Natthakan Chantham

Suggested Playing XI for TL-W vs ND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nannapat Koncharenkai, Babette de Leede

Batters: Natthakan Chantham, Heather Siegers, Naruemol Chaiwai

All-rounders: Sornnarin Tippoch, Frederique Overdijk, Onnicha Kamchomphu

Bowlers: Thipatcha Putthawong, Eva Lynch, Nattaya Boochatham

TL-W vs ND-W Probable XIs:

Thailand Women: Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham, Onnicha Kamchomphu

Netherlands Women: Annemijn van Beuge, Babette de Leede (C & WK), Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Silver Sieger, Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers

