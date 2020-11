TMC vs EBC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TMC vs EBC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TMC vs EBC Dream11 Best Picks / TMC vs EBC Dream11 Captain / TMC vs EBC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

East Bengal Club will square off against Tapan Memorial Club in the League game of Bengal T20 Challenge as both the teams will play their first match in the tournament. All the fixtures in the first edition of Bengal T20 Challenge will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Some players of the tournament were earlier part of IPL 2020, played in Dubai from September to November 2020. Prayas Barman and Shahbaz Ahmed from Tapan Memorial Club have earlier represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Barman, a part of RBC’s squad last year didn’t get enough opportunities, Ahmed established himself as an excellent all-round cricketer. East Bengal Club’s Shreevats Goswami has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in the IPL.

TMC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

TMC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

TMC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club: Match Details

November 25 – 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge TMC vs EBC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge TMC vs EBC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club captain: Boddupalli Amit

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge TMC vs EBC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club vice-captain: Ranjot Singh Khaira

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge TMC vs EBC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge TMC vs EBC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club batsmen: Koushik Ghosh, Gaurav Chauhan, Arindam Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge TMC vs EBC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club all-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Prayas Barman, Boddupalli Amit

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge TMC vs EBC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs East Bengal Club bowlers: Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar, Roshan Singh

TMC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club probable playing 11 against East Bengal Club: Shahbaz Ahmed, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Barman, Nilkantha Das, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi

TMC vs EBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, East Bengal Club probable playing 11 against Tapan Memorial Club: Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandy, Boddupalli Amit, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Raju Halder