TMC vs KAC Dream11 Predictions, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

An in-form Tapan Memorial Club will take on Kalighat Club in the first semi-final game of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, December 8.

Tapan Memorial Club topped the table during the league games of the tournament as they lost just three games so far. They have won five of their last six games and have the momentum advantage as the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 enters its knockout stage.

Kalighat Club have had a roller-coaster ride in this tournament so far. They were unable to find consistency and momentum; however, they have managed to reach the qualifying round, winning five and losing the same number of games during the league stage. They need to get rid of their inconsistent form if they plan to reach the Bengal T20 Challenge final.

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 game between Tapan Memorial Club and Kalighat Club is scheduled to start at 3:00pm IST.

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club Live Streaming

All matches of the Bengal T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Live Score / Scorecard

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Match Details

December 8 – 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Malta TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club captain: Shahbaz Ahmed

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club vice-captain: Sandipan Das

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club wicketkeeper: Shakir Gandhi

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club batsmen: Pritan Dutta, Toufik Mondal, Kaif Ahmed, Subham Chatterjee

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club all-rounders: Aamir Gani, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sandipan Das

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club bowlers: Ramesh Prasad, Amit Kuila, Prayas Ray Barman

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Tapan Memorial Club playing 11 against Kalighat Club: Koushik Ghosh, Vikash Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kaif Ahmed, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Gaurav Chauhan, Shakir Gandhi (WK), Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad (C), Nilkantha Das

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Kalighat Club playing 11 against Tapan Memorial Club: Jayojit Basu, Pritan Dutta, Sudip Chatterjee, Subham Chatterjee (C), Toufik Mondal, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Abhishek Bose (WK), Sourav Mondal, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Kuila