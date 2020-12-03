TMC vs KAC Dream11 Predictions, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
TMC vs KAC Dream11 Predictions, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Best Picks / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Captain / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
TMC vs KAC Dream11 Predictions, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 20th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 will feature Tapan Memorial Club take on Kalighat Club at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, December 3.
Tapan Memorial Club will look to gain maximum points when they lock horns with Kalighat Club. They are placed second in the points table with four wins, two losses from six games so far. Tapan Memorial Club head into the game with a five wicket win over Mohun Bagan AC and will look to keep the winning momentum going.
On the other hand, Kalighat Club seems to have to have lost their form and momentum after a few good performances at the start of the season. They suffered a massive 58-run loss against East Bengal in their most recent game. They are currently sitting at the fourth position in the points table with 3 wins from their six matches in the Bengal T20 Challenge tournament so far.
In the last game between the two sides this season, Tapan Memorial won by 22 runs.
The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 game between Tapan Memorial Club and Kalighat Club is scheduled to start at 3:00pm IST.
TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club Live Streaming
All matches of the Bengal T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Match Details
December 3 – 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Malta TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club captain: Sandipan Das Sr
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club vice-captain: Shubham Chatterjee
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club wicketkeeper: Shakir Habib Gandhi
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club batsmen: Gaurav Chauhan, Jayojit Basu, Sourav Chanda, Shubham Chatterjee
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club all-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, A Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Sandipan Das Sr
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club bowlers: Sourav Mondal, P Barman
TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Tapan Memorial Club playing 11 against Kalighat Club: Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (WK), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das
TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Kalighat Club playing 11 against Tapan Memorial Club: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal
TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Best Picks / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Captain / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking