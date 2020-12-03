TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Best Picks / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Captain / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

TMC vs KAC Dream11 Predictions, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 20th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 will feature Tapan Memorial Club take on Kalighat Club at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, December 3.

Tapan Memorial Club will look to gain maximum points when they lock horns with Kalighat Club. They are placed second in the points table with four wins, two losses from six games so far. Tapan Memorial Club head into the game with a five wicket win over Mohun Bagan AC and will look to keep the winning momentum going.

On the other hand, Kalighat Club seems to have to have lost their form and momentum after a few good performances at the start of the season. They suffered a massive 58-run loss against East Bengal in their most recent game. They are currently sitting at the fourth position in the points table with 3 wins from their six matches in the Bengal T20 Challenge tournament so far.

In the last game between the two sides this season, Tapan Memorial won by 22 runs.

The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 game between Tapan Memorial Club and Kalighat Club is scheduled to start at 3:00pm IST.

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club Live Streaming

All matches of the Bengal T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Live Score / Scorecard

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club: Match Details

December 3 – 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Malta TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club captain: Sandipan Das Sr

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club vice-captain: Shubham Chatterjee

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club wicketkeeper: Shakir Habib Gandhi

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club batsmen: Gaurav Chauhan, Jayojit Basu, Sourav Chanda, Shubham Chatterjee

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club all-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, A Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Sandipan Das Sr

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 TMC vs KAC Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Kalighat Club bowlers: Sourav Mondal, P Barman

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Tapan Memorial Club playing 11 against Kalighat Club: Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi (WK), Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Ramesh Prasad, Sandipan Das Sr, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Debopratim Halder, Nilkantha Das

TMC vs KAC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Kalighat Club playing 11 against Tapan Memorial Club: Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal

