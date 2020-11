TMC vs KAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Best Picks / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Captain / TMC vs KAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

TMC vs KAC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the first match of Monday, November 30, Tapan Memorial Club will lock horns with Kalighat Club at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The fixture of the ongoing Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge between the two teams will commence from 3:00 PM IST.

In the latest fixture, Kalighat Club beat East Bengal Club by two wickets while Tapan Memorial Club lost the outing to Town club by 28 runs.

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE:

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club: Match Details

November 30 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TMC vs KAC, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club:

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club Captain: Sandipan Das Sr

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club vice-captain: Pradipta Pramanik

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club wicketkeeper: Sudip Chatterjee, Shakir Habib Gandhi

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club batsmen: Tarun Godara, Gaurav Chauhan, Jayojit Basu

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club all-rounders: Shubham Chatterjee, Sandipan Das Sr., Shahbaz Ahmed

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Kalighat Club bowlers: Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ramesh Prasad

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club probable lineup vs Kalighat Club: Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara

TMC vs KAC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club probable lineup vs Tapan Memorial Club: Sudip Chatterjee (W/K), Abhishek Bose, Jayojit Basu, Subham Sarkar, Satyaki Dutta, Shubham Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Amit Kuila, Mithlesh Das, Aamir Gani

