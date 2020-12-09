- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
TMC vs MBC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TMC vs MBC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TMC vs MBC Dream11 Best Picks / TMC vs MBC Dream11 Captain / TMC vs MBC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
In the final match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club will take on Mohun Bagan AC. The two teams will be putting in their best foot forward to win the tournament. The 33 matches tournament started from November 24. All matches of the league have been played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.The Final Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC will commence from 4:00 PM IST on Wednesday, December 9.TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Live Streaming
Also read: India vs Australia: Hosts Prevent Series Clean Sweep with 12-run Win in Third T20I
All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Live Score / Scorecard: FOLLOW HERE
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Match Details
December 9 – 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TMC vs MBC, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC:
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC Captain: Sandipan Das Sr.
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC vice-captain: Prayas Ray Barman
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC wicketkeeper: Shakir Habib Gandhi
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC batsmen: Vikash Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Kaif Ahmed
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC all-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr. (C), Sunil Kumar Dalal, Writtick Chatterjee
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC bowlers: Anurag Tiwari, Prayas Ray Barman (VC), Ramesh Prasad
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club probable line-up vs Mohun Bagan AC: Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara
TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC probable line-up vs Tapan Memorial Club: Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Ankur Pal, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking