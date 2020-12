TMC vs MBC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TMC vs MBC Dream11 Best Picks / TMC vs MBC Dream11 Captain / TMC vs MBC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

TMC vs MBC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Tapan Memorial Club and Mohun Bagan A.C. have earlier faced each other on November 27 in the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge. In the fixture, TMC beat MBC by 42 runs. The performance of the two teams have been quite average in the tournament. In the latest outing in Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club defeated Kalighat Club by 22 runs on November 30. Mohun Bagan A.C. were on the losing side of their latest match. The team were beaten by Town Club on December 1 by 23 runs.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan A.C match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2. The outing will commence from 3:00 PM IST at the Eden Gardens.

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs Mohun Bagan A.C.: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs. Mohun Bagan A.C: Live Score / Scorecard

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club vs. Mohun Bagan A.C.: Match Details

December 2 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

TMC vs MBC, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 team for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Mohun Bagan A.C.

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Mohun Bagan A.C. Captain: Anustup Mazumder

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Mohun Bagan A.C. vice-captain: Shahbaz Ahmed

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Mohun Bagan A.C. wicketkeeper: Debabrata Das

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Mohun Bagan A.C. batsmen: Gaurav Chauhan, Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Kaif Ahmed

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Mohun Bagan A.C. all-rounders: Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sandipan Das Sr

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Dream11 prediction for Tapan Memorial Club vs. Mohun Bagan A.C. bowlers: Sayan Ghosh, Prayas Ray Burman, Ramesh Prasad

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Tapan Memorial Club probable lineup vs Mohun Bagan A.C: Koushik Ghosh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nilkantha Das, Ramesh Prasad, Shakir Habib Gandhi (W/K), Debopratim Halder, Sandipan Das Sr, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, P Barman, Tarun Godara

TMC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan A.C probable lineup vs Tapan Memorial Club: Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari

TMC vs MBC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TMC vs MBC Dream11 Best Picks / TMC vs MBC Dream11 Captain / TMC vs MBC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more