TN vs HIM Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Best Picks / Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Captain / Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The second quarter final match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played between the Group B leaders Tamil Nadu and Group C team Himachal Pradesh. This will be the first time that the two sides will face each other in the league. Tamil Nadu have a no loss record in the league while Himachal Pradesh have won four out of five matches till now. Tamil Nadu, in their latest Group B match, defeated Bengal by eight runs while Himachal Pradesh, in the Group C match, won against Maharashtra by 4 wickets.

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match will take place at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, January 26.

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh: Live Score

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh : Match Details

The Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh match is on Tuesday January 26. The match will start from 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh:

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh captain: Rishi Dhawan

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh vice-captain: Dinesh Karthik

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh wicket keeper: Dinesh Karthik, Narayan Jagadeesan

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh batsmen: DB Rangi, Arun Karthik, Hari Nishanth

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh all-rounders: Pankaj Jaiswal, Rishi Dhawan, Baba Aparajith

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh bowlers: Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Murugan Ashwin

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Tamil Nadu probable 11 against Himachal Pradesh: Dinesh Karthik (c), Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist, Hari Nishanth, Baba Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, Jaganath Srinivas

TN vs HIM Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Himachal Pradesh probable 11 against Tamil Nadu: RI Thakur, Nitin Sharma, Amit Kumar, Vaibhav Arora, Ankush Bedi, Prashant Chopra, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Digvijay Rangi