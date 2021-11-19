TN vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match, November 20, 08:30 AM IST

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad Dream11, TN vs HYD Dream11 Latest Update, TN vs HYD Dream11 Win, TN vs HYD Dream11 App, TN vs HYD Dream11 2021, TN vs HYD Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, TN vs HYD Dream11 Live Streaming

TN vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad:

Tamil Nadu will go up against Hyderabad in the first semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The two teams will be battling it out against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 08:30 AM IST on November 20, Saturday. Both Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad enjoyed a fine form during the league stage of the T20 tournament.

Tamil Nadu won four out of their five games to top the Group A standings. The team is coming after defeating Kerala by four wickets in the quarterfinal match. The defending champions comfortable chased down 181 runs in 19.3 overs to make it to the final four.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, haven’t tasted defeat in the competition yet. The team secured victory in all their live league matches to occupy the top position in Elite Group E. Further, Hyderabad defeated Gujarat by 30 runs in their quarter-final match as they successfully defended 158 runs.

Ahead of the match between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad; here is everything you need to know:

TN vs HYD Telecast

The Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

TN vs HYD Live Streaming

The match between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

TN vs HYD Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Tamil Nadu playing against Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 08:30 AM IST on November 20, Saturday.

TN vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tilak Varma

Vice-Captain- Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Suggested Playing XI for TN vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: N Jagadeesan

Batters: Tanmay Agarwal, Hari Nishanth, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Bavanaka Sandeep, Telukupalli Ravi Teja

Bowlers: Chama V Milind, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin

TN vs HYD Probable XIs:

Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan (WK), Hari Nishanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (C), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, P Saravana Kumar, Sandeep Warrier

Hyderabad: Pragnay Reddy (WK), Tanmay Agarwal ©, Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Mehdi Hassan, Rakshann Readdi

