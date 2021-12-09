TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Elite Group B match, December 9, 09:00 AM IST

TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Elite Group B match between Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka: Traditional rivals Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will exchange hostilities in the 2021 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B encounter on Thursday, December 9. Tamil Nadu continued their Syed Mushtaq Ali title winning momentum into the 50-over competition, as they beat defending champions Mumbai by 54 runs. The five-time champions will look to continue their fine run when they meet Karnataka on Thursday morning.

Similarly, Karnataka kick-started their campaign with a massive 236-run victory against Puducherry at the KCA Cricket Ground, in Kerala’s capital city on Wednesday. The team has been one of the most consistent sides in the Indian domestic cricket circuit. They qualified for the semi-finals in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, however, they lost to the eventual winners Mumbai in their semi-final clash.

Manish Pandey and Co will vie for revenge as Tamil Nadu won a last-ball thriller to clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021-22 title in November.

Ahead of the match between Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka; here is everything you need to know:

TN vs KAR Telecast

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

TN vs KAR Live Streaming

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

TN vs KAR Match Details

The match will be played at the Greenfields International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, December 9. The game is scheduled to start at 09:00 AM IST.

TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manish Pandey

Vice-Captain: Shahrukh Khan

Suggested Playing XI for TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan

Batters: Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Baba Indrajith, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Jagadeesha Suchith, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: KC Cariappa, V Koushik, R Sai Kishore

TN vs KAR Probable XIs:

Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan (C) ,Sai Sudharsan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Jagatheesan Kousik, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier

Karnataka: Ravikumar Samarth, Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey (C), Srinivas Sharath (WK), KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, V Koushik, Venkatesh Muralidhara, Vidyadhar Patil

