TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match, December 21, 09:00 AM IST

TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: In the second semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu will be crossing swords with Karnataka. The match is scheduled to be played at the K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

Karnataka confirmed a place in the semi-final of the competition by defeating Rajasthan in the quarter-final by eight wickets. Krishnamurthy Siddharth was the wrecker-in-chief for his team in the knockout match as he hammered 85 runs to help his team chase 199 runs. Overall, Karnataka finished at second place in Elite Group B standings with three victories and two defeats.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, confirmed a berth in the semi-final owing to a spectacular performance during the league stage. The team got a direct entry into the match as they topped the Elite Group B points table. Just like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu also won three games. However, a better net run rate gave Tamil Nadu an edge in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka; here is everything you need to know:

TN vs KAR Telecast

TN vs KAR match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

TN vs KAR Live Streaming

TN vs KAR match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

TN vs KAR Match Details

The TN vs KAR match will be played at K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur at 09:00 AM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ravikumar Samarth

Vice-Captain- Washington Sundar

Suggested Playing XI for TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Manish Pandey, Baba Indrajith, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: V Koushik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Praveera Venkatesh Murthy, Manimaran Siddharth

TN vs KAR Probable XIs:

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar (c), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier

Karnataka: Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Ravikumar Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Praveera Venkatesh Murthy

