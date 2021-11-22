TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Final: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, November 22, 12:00 PM IST

TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 final match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 has reached its ultimate business end, as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will face off each other in the highly-anticipated final of the tournament on Monday, November 22. Both sides will be eyeing their record third title of the tournament, this would be Tamil Nadu’s third consecutive Final of Indian domestic cricket’s premier competition and they would give it their all to defend their title.

On the other hand, Karnataka will be looking to repeat their performance from the 2019 edition of the tournament, wherein they defeated the same opponents by a solitary run and were crowned as champions for the second time.

Ahead of the match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka; here is everything you need to know:

TN vs KAR Telecast

The Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

TN vs KAR Live Streaming

The match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

TN vs KAR Match Details

The final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will see Tamil Nadu playing against Karnataka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 12:00 PM IST on Monday, November 22.

TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

Vice-Captain: Manish Pandey

Suggested Playing XI for TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, P Saravana Kumar

TN vs KAR Probable XIs:

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (C), Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammad, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, P Saravana Kumar

Karnataka: Rohan Kadam, Manish Pandey (C), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, B R Sharath (WK), KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidyadhar Patil, MB Darshan

