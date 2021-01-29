TN vs RJS Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 1st semi-final, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TN vs RJS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TN vs RJS Dream11 Best Picks / TN vs RJS Dream11 Captain / TN vs RJS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Tamil Nadu will square off against Rajasthan in the 1st semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, January 29.The Dinesh Karthik led team finished the league stage as the table toppers of Elite Group B with five wins from as many games. Tamil Nadu defeated Himachal Pradesh in the 2nd quarterfinal by 5 wickets to book their semi-final spot.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan topped the Elite Group D by winning all their five league stage games. Ashok Menaria led side successfully defended a total of 164 against Bihar to secure a 16-run victory in the fourth quarterfinal match to reach the upcoming semi-final clash.

Both sides will look to give their all in this exciting contest between two evenly matched teams

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 1st semi-final, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan: Live Score

(FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE)

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 1st semi-final, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan: Match Details

The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan match is on Friday, January 29. The match will start from 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 1st semi-final, dream 11 team, Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan:

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan captain: Dinesh Karthik

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan vice-captain: Baba Aparajith

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan wicket keeper: Dinesh Karthik

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan batsmen: Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Ankit Lamba

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan all-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Mahipal Lomror

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 1st semi-final, Tamil Nadu probable playing 11 against Rajasthan: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Sonu Yadav

TN vs RJS Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 1st semi-final Rajasthan probable playing 11 against Tamil Nadu: Bharat Sharma (WK), Ankit Lamba, Arjit Gupta, Ashok Menaria (C), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh